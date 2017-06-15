Former Alaska DA dies in motorcycle crash in Canada, says Yukon coroner
Former state district attorney Michael Gray died in a motorcycle crash in Canada's Yukon territory while he was heading to a family gathering in Montana. The crash happened near Kilometer 1,320 of the Alaska Highway on Sunday shortly after 11 a.m., according to Yukon chief coroner Heather Jones.
