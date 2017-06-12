Flags at half-staff for former Alaska...

Flags at half-staff for former Alaska attorney general

Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Flags are at half-staff in honor of former Alaska attorney general and lifelong University of Alaska advocate, Grace Schaible of Fairbanks. Schaible grew up in Juneau, graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, George Washington University and Yale Law School.

Chicago, IL

