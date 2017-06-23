Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) Stake Decreased by Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC
Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,900 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 271,062 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Suspected in Ohio Mass Murder Moved to A...
|1 hr
|ArrestBobby
|6
|I have a question about driving to Alaska from ...
|Jun 18
|Professional Drun...
|2
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Jun 12
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|Kentucky
|Jun 2
|Jeb
|3
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May '17
|James
|13
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC