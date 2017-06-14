Fishermen watch, wait, work, while Le...

Fishermen watch, wait, work, while Legislature in limbo

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

Commercial, sport, gillnet, dipnetters and subsistence fishing would all be impacted in devastating ways if a fiscal year 2018 budget isn't approved by the Alaska Legislature by July 1. United Fishermen of Alaska, which represents 33 Alaska commercial fishing organizations, is taking the stance that people should "work on the season," said President Jerry McCune. "As it gets closer to the deadline, we'll get more worried and put the pressure on the Legislature to fund Fish and Game at least, if they're not coming up with a budget," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The M/V Taku. Jun 12 Linda 1
Move to Alaska Jun 12 TipsyFromCentralC... 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
Kentucky Jun 2 Jeb 3
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) May 19 James 13
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) May 18 Billy Brown 64
News Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15) May 18 Mayor Paxton 2
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,743 • Total comments across all topics: 281,784,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC