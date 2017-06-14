Fishermen watch, wait, work, while Legislature in limbo

Commercial, sport, gillnet, dipnetters and subsistence fishing would all be impacted in devastating ways if a fiscal year 2018 budget isn't approved by the Alaska Legislature by July 1. United Fishermen of Alaska, which represents 33 Alaska commercial fishing organizations, is taking the stance that people should "work on the season," said President Jerry McCune. "As it gets closer to the deadline, we'll get more worried and put the pressure on the Legislature to fund Fish and Game at least, if they're not coming up with a budget," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.