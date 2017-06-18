Evidence of oil pushes Doyon drilling...

Evidence of oil pushes Doyon drilling campaign forward

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

An Alaska Native corporation's third exploration well discovered remnants of crude oil that may have oozed through the area, raising hopes oil can be found elsewhere in large quantities in the Nenana Basin west of Fairbanks. For now, the trace amounts of oil found in the 12,000-foot well drilled last summer have encouraged Doyon Ltd. to increase its attention on a different section in the basin.

Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

