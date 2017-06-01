Esau Sinnok lives in Shishmaref.

Less than two years ago, when Esau Sinnok traveled to Paris from the tiny and rapidly eroding Inupiat village of Shishmaref in northwestern Alaska, he had reason for optimism. Sinnok, then a high school senior and one of 22 Arctic Youth Ambassadors appointed by the Obama administration to represent the United States during its two-year Arctic Council chairmanship, carried a message from his village that he believes was heard in Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.