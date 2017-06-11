Caelus won't drill this winter at Smi...

Caelus won't drill this winter at Smith Bay, leaving its promised prospect unconfirmed

17 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Awaiting payment of at least $75 million in state tax credits and facing a long-term downturn in oil prices, an independent oil company says it won't be drilling an appraisal well at its potentially giant discovery at Smith Bay this winter as originally planned. An official with the producer, Caelus Energy Alaska, said Thursday that the decision to delay drilling at the remote site is also based on uncertainty over the oil-tax system, which state lawmakers are considering changing.

Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

