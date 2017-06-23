Breaking through the political divide
Alaska lawmakers avoided a state government shut down by passing an operating budget, but the deal doesn't address long term stability and both Republicans and Democrats expressed disappointment over things they had to give up. The political divisions remain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Suspected in Ohio Mass Murder Moved to A...
|9 hr
|ArrestBobby
|6
|I have a question about driving to Alaska from ...
|Jun 18
|Professional Drun...
|2
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Jun 12
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|Kentucky
|Jun 2
|Jeb
|3
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May '17
|James
|13
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC