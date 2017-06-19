BP celebrates 40 years of production at Prudhoe Bay

The BP-operated Prudhoe Bay oil field in Alaska has reached 40 years of production, a milestone highlighting its historic contribution to U.S. energy security and ongoing role as a key economic engine for the region and nation. Since the giant oil field on Alaska's North Slope began production, it has generated more than 12.5 Bbbl of oil - far exceeding initial projections - making it the most productive U.S. oil field of all time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.