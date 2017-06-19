BP celebrates 40 years of production ...

BP celebrates 40 years of production at Prudhoe Bay

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: World Oil

The BP-operated Prudhoe Bay oil field in Alaska has reached 40 years of production, a milestone highlighting its historic contribution to U.S. energy security and ongoing role as a key economic engine for the region and nation. Since the giant oil field on Alaska's North Slope began production, it has generated more than 12.5 Bbbl of oil - far exceeding initial projections - making it the most productive U.S. oil field of all time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have a question about driving to Alaska from ... Sun Professional Drun... 2
News The M/V Taku. Jun 12 Linda 1
Move to Alaska Jun 12 TipsyFromCentralC... 4
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Jun 3 Grecian Formula 19 75
Kentucky Jun 2 Jeb 3
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) May '17 James 13
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) May '17 Billy Brown 64
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC