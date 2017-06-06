Borough: First 2017 test of Talkeetna sewer lagoon in compliance
Borough Public Works Director Terry Dolan says the lagoon, which has struggled with compliance issues for the last few years, is now showing test results well within permit requirements. Specifically, Dolan says fecal coliform bacteria levels tested very low.
