BLM Alaska Patents 340,000 acres to State of Alaska and Alaska Native Corporations
The Bureau of Land Management Alaska State Office recently signed patents on more than 340,000 acres fulfilling our responsibility to convey lands to the State of Alaska and Alaska Native Corporations. The acres, patented on May 31st, were previously conveyed to the State by Tentative Approval or to an Alaska Native Corporation by Interim Conveyance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|Kentucky
|Jun 2
|Jeb
|3
|Move to Alaska
|Jun 2
|KY Girl
|2
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May 19
|James
|13
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Billy Brown
|64
|Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15)
|May 18
|Mayor Paxton
|2
|Here is California
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC