BLM Alaska Patents 340,000 acres to State of Alaska and Alaska Native Corporations

The Bureau of Land Management Alaska State Office recently signed patents on more than 340,000 acres fulfilling our responsibility to convey lands to the State of Alaska and Alaska Native Corporations. The acres, patented on May 31st, were previously conveyed to the State by Tentative Approval or to an Alaska Native Corporation by Interim Conveyance.

Chicago, IL

