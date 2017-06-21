As Congress eyes Medicaid cuts, rising costs for elder care are on Alaska's horizon
The number of Alaska's senior citizens is rising at a steady pace, which could mean significantly higher Medicaid costs for the state's aging population. In just over a decade, the eldest in the massive baby boomer generation will turn 85 years old, an age beset with the highest of health care costs throughout the United States.
