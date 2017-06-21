Alaska's - Chief Encouragement Officer'
Allan Johnston, dubbed the Chief Encouragement Officer, has been a driver of entrepreneurship, mentoring and innovation efforts in Alaska for nearly two decades since the first Alaska Business Plan Competition at the turn of the century. He's become even more active since retiring from Wedbush Securities in 2012 after a 36-year career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Suspected in Ohio Mass Murder Moved to A...
|3 hr
|ArrestBobby
|4
|I have a question about driving to Alaska from ...
|Jun 18
|Professional Drun...
|2
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Jun 12
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|Kentucky
|Jun 2
|Jeb
|3
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May '17
|James
|13
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC