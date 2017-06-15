Alaskans may be fond of our Russian neighbors, but neither the US nor ...
In an insight of extraordinary prescience, even though in a 19th-century context, Alexis de Tocqueville wrote in his 1835 "Democracy in America" that there were "two great nations in the world, which started from different points, but which seem to tend toward the same end" - Russia and the United States. "Their starting point is different, and their courses are not the same; yet each of them seems marked out by the will of Heaven to sway the destinies of half the globe."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Jun 12
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Jun 3
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|Kentucky
|Jun 2
|Jeb
|3
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May 19
|James
|13
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Billy Brown
|64
|Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15)
|May 18
|Mayor Paxton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC