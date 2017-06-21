Alaska Senate leader: Budget deal to avert shutdown is - imminent'
Alaska House and Senate leaders took a major step Wednesday toward averting a July 1 government shutdown by agreeing to an $8 million cut to the state university system - a move members said brings them close to a budget deal. "We still don't have a deal.
