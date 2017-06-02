Alaska officials show no strong response to U.S. leaving the Paris accords
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski told reporters she's "agnostic" on the Paris accord itself. But, she said she hopes the U.S. won't "fall back" in its efforts to address climate change, adding that Alaskans are already seeing impacts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|10 hr
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|Kentucky
|Fri
|Jeb
|3
|Move to Alaska
|Fri
|KY Girl
|2
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May 19
|James
|13
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Billy Brown
|64
|Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15)
|May 18
|Mayor Paxton
|2
|Here is California
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC