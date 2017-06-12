Alaska Historical Commission to meet ...

Alaska Historical Commission to meet July 17 in Anchorage

The Alaska Historical Commission will meet in Anchorage and via teleconference on Monday, July 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and the teleconference center is at the BP Energy Center, 900 East Benson Blvd. The commission will consider the Old Willow Community Center and Ch'u'itnu Traditional Cultural Landscape nominations for the National Register of Historic Places. They also will consider requests from eligible local governments for historic preservation projects, and review nine proposals to name or change the names of geographic features.

