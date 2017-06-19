Alaska Department of Natural Resource...

Alaska Department of Natural Resources tracks bear that killed Anchorage teenager

Alaska's Department of Natural Resources is still searching for the black bear that killed 16-year-old Patrick Cooper on Sunday. Meanwhile, another bear attack has claimed the life of a worker and injured another in a gold mine near Delta.

