Alaska delegation gives mixed bag of reaction to Trump's Paris pullout
Neither of Alaska's Republican senators nor its independent governor were critical of President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement on Thursday, though they all recognized that climate change was having dramatic impacts on the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|10 hr
|Grecian Formula 19
|75
|Kentucky
|Fri
|Jeb
|3
|Move to Alaska
|Fri
|KY Girl
|2
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May 19
|James
|13
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Billy Brown
|64
|Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15)
|May 18
|Mayor Paxton
|2
|Here is California
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC