Young joins Afghanistan war skeptics in Congress
U.S. Marine veteran and director of government affairs for VoteVets.org Will Fischer, left, who supports a bill to end funding for the Afghanistan war listens to U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, who says 16 years of war is too long, and Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C. Alaska U.S. Rep. Don Young wants to know why Americans are still fighting in Afghanistan. He has co-sponsored a bill that would end funding for the war in a year, unless the president and Congress affirm the need for it.
