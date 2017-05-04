Years of budget cuts hamper monitoring of Alaska earthquakes, including Monday's
Field engineer Scott Dalton adjusts a radio communications link at a seismic station south of Cantwell. Helena Buurman of the Alaska Earthquake Center testified on Saturday before the House Finance Committee's subcommittee on the University of Alaska 's budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|Kentucky
|Apr 30
|KY man
|1
|Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska
|Apr 27
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|3
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 25
|lparisss
|59
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|Apr 18
|Envelope of Cash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC