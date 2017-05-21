With Trump administration intentions ...

With Trump administration intentions unclear, Alaskans might have to fill the void on Arctic policy

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hands the gavel to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Timo Soini, as the chair of the Arctic Council is passed to Finland at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks on Thursday, May 11, 2017. For the rapidly warming Arctic, where people may be anxious about climate change, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last week had some soothing words.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) May 19 James 13
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) May 18 Billy Brown 64
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) May 18 The Insider 70
News Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15) May 18 Mayor Paxton 2
Here is California May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site Apr 30 Linda 1
Kentucky Apr 30 KY man 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,885 • Total comments across all topics: 281,189,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC