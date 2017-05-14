Winners of the 35th Alaska Dispatch News creative writing contest
Some 537 entries were submitted from across the state, with Peter Christian of Copper Center winning the grand prize and the open nonfiction category with his exceptional and chilling account of winter in the north country, "Of Snow, Fire and Stars." Christian won $200 for the top prize.
