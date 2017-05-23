Wide array of Alaska programs face elimination under president's proposed budget
President Donald Trump's proposed budget would eliminate huge swaths of federal spending in Alaska, from water infrastructure grants to college tuition assistance. The White House sent the long-awaited details of the president's fiscal year 2018 budget recommendation to Congress Tuesday, detailing $52 billion in cuts designed to match the same amount in new spending for the Department of Defense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May 19
|James
|13
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Billy Brown
|64
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|May 18
|The Insider
|70
|Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15)
|May 18
|Mayor Paxton
|2
|Here is California
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|Kentucky
|Apr 30
|KY man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC