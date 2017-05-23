Wide array of Alaska programs face el...

Wide array of Alaska programs face elimination under president's proposed budget

President Donald Trump's proposed budget would eliminate huge swaths of federal spending in Alaska, from water infrastructure grants to college tuition assistance. The White House sent the long-awaited details of the president's fiscal year 2018 budget recommendation to Congress Tuesday, detailing $52 billion in cuts designed to match the same amount in new spending for the Department of Defense.

