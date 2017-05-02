What others say: Alaska could benefit from executive order seeking to open Beaufort, Chukchi seas
President Donald Trump gave Alaska some good news late last week when he signed an executive order directing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review a plan from President Barack Obama's administration that banned drilling in parts of the Pacific, Arctic and Atlantic oceans. Though a price slump that began in 2014 has reminded Alaskans to plan for a future in which oil no longer provides the lion's share of state revenue, the commodity remains a vital part of the Alaska economy and likely will remain so for decades to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|Kentucky
|Apr 30
|KY man
|1
|Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska
|Apr 27
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|3
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 25
|lparisss
|59
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|Apr 18
|Envelope of Cash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC