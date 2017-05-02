What others say: Alaska could benefit from executive order seeking to open Beaufort, Chukchi seas

President Donald Trump gave Alaska some good news late last week when he signed an executive order directing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review a plan from President Barack Obama's administration that banned drilling in parts of the Pacific, Arctic and Atlantic oceans. Though a price slump that began in 2014 has reminded Alaskans to plan for a future in which oil no longer provides the lion's share of state revenue, the commodity remains a vital part of the Alaska economy and likely will remain so for decades to come.

