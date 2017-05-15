What It Would Take To Link Alaska & Canada By Rail Part I
My III Part Sweeps Series, "What Would It Take To Link Alaska & Canada By Rail" debuts tonight, where the Honorable Frank Murkowski details his new railroad project, attempting to connect the Last Frontier with Canada, after being approached by Governor Bill Walker, due to his expertise. The two Alaskan Governors are set to determine if an Alaska Canadian rail connector is financially tenable for the 49th State; an agreement was signed between the two, deeming Governor Murkowski as the project's "special envoy."
