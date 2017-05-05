U.S. intercepts fifth Russian incursion near Alaska in a month, but experts not alarmed
An F-15 Eagle from the 12th Fighter Squadron at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, flies next to a Russian Tu-95 Bear Bomber on Sept. 28, 2006, during a Russian exercise near the west coast of Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|Kentucky
|Apr 30
|KY man
|1
|Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska
|Apr 27
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|3
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 25
|lparisss
|59
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|Apr 18
|Envelope of Cash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC