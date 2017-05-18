Two new memoirs raise bar for Alaska ...

Two new memoirs raise bar for Alaska writing

7 hrs ago Read more: Homer News

Good Alaska memoirs distinguish themselves in several ways: they capture a time and place in our state's culture, they tell the truth of that culture as experienced by the author, and the prose sings with good description, vivid dialogue and a strong narrative voice. In that respect, two recent memoirs, Ralph Galeano's "Alaska Challenge" and Jean Aspen's "Trusting the River" stand out in the genre.

