The Latest: Quake near Canada, Alaska border unsettles some

The Latest on a series of earthquakes on the boundary of Canada and Alaska : State Rep. Charisse Millett was asleep in Juneau, 134 miles away from the quake, when the shaking started around 4:30 a.m. Monday. The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.2 earthquake shook the corner of British Columbia, near the boundary with Alaska, followed nearly two hours later by a magnitude-6.3 aftershock in the same area.

