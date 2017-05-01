The Latest: Alaska village rides out nearby major quake
The Latest on a series of earthquakes on the boundary of Canada and Alaska : Head teacher Kathryn Carl says the school in Klukwan didn't have any damage from the magnitude-6.2 quake that hit early Monday in British Columbia near the Alaska border. The village is 41 miles from the quake, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, including a magnitude-6.3 quake about two hours later.
