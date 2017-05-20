State of New Jersey Common Pension Fu...

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,000 Shares of Ingevity Corp

10 hrs ago

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Ingevity Corp by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

