State of Alaska Department of Revenue...

State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $104,000 in FleetCor Technologies, Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 691 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) 6 hr James 13
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) Thu Billy Brown 64
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Thu The Insider 70
News Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15) Thu Mayor Paxton 2
Here is California May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site Apr 30 Linda 1
Kentucky Apr 30 KY man 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,717 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC