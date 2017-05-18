State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Cavco Industries, Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 930 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|9 hr
|Billy Brown
|64
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|9 hr
|The Insider
|70
|Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15)
|9 hr
|Mayor Paxton
|2
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|23 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|10
|Here is California
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|Kentucky
|Apr 30
|KY man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC