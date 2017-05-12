State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $175,000 Position in Assurant, Inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 1,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.
