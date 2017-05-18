State of Alaska Department of Revenue...

State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $108,000 Stake in Tompkins Financial Co.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Tompkins Financial Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) 11 hr Billy Brown 64
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) 11 hr The Insider 70
News Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15) 12 hr Mayor Paxton 2
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) Wed NotSoDivineMsM 10
Here is California May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site Apr 30 Linda 1
Kentucky Apr 30 KY man 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,138 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC