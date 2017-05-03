State of Alaska Department of Revenue...

State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 530 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 13,990 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

