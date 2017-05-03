State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 530 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 13,990 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Sun
|Linda
|1
|Kentucky
|Apr 30
|KY man
|1
|Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska
|Apr 27
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|3
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 25
|lparisss
|59
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|Apr 18
|Envelope of Cash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC