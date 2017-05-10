Southwest Alaska education program growing in courses, students
The Brooks Range stands over the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System near the Dalton Highway. The Brookian formations created by the rise of the mountain range that created the North Slope are still yielding oil discoveries that have the potential to help re-fill the 40-year-old pipeline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here is California
|7 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|Kentucky
|Apr 30
|KY man
|1
|Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska
|Apr 27
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|3
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 25
|lparisss
|59
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC