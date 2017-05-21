Senate stands in the way of Alaska's future
As a lifelong Alaskan, mother of two small children, small business owner and as someone whose day job consists of promoting business growth in Southeast Alaska, I watched with dismay earlier this month when the Alaska Senate rejected legislation to generate new revenue to support our state. This is not complicated: our schools are laying off teachers and seeing increased class sizes and reduced resources; the Alaska State Trooper workforce is shrinking and our capital budget, which supports important infrastructure and construction projects is practically at zero.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May 19
|James
|13
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Billy Brown
|64
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|May 18
|The Insider
|70
|Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15)
|May 18
|Mayor Paxton
|2
|Here is California
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|Kentucky
|Apr 30
|KY man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC