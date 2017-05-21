Senate stands in the way of Alaska's ...

Senate stands in the way of Alaska's future

14 hrs ago

As a lifelong Alaskan, mother of two small children, small business owner and as someone whose day job consists of promoting business growth in Southeast Alaska, I watched with dismay earlier this month when the Alaska Senate rejected legislation to generate new revenue to support our state. This is not complicated: our schools are laying off teachers and seeing increased class sizes and reduced resources; the Alaska State Trooper workforce is shrinking and our capital budget, which supports important infrastructure and construction projects is practically at zero.

Chicago, IL

