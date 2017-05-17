Repair season under way on - just about every road in Alaska'
Workers and equipment will be busy on roadways throughout the state over the next few months, to get as much done as possible during Alaska's short construction season. The Alaska Department of Transportation's summer road-construction season has begun, with major projects in Fairbanks and on both the Richardson and Parks highways.
