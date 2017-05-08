Rep. Eastman stands by controversial abortion statements, attacks media
Last week, Representative David Eastman made national news by claiming that there are women in Alaska villages who are "glad" to become pregnant in order to travel to Seattle or Anchorage for an abortion - paid for by Medicaid. Eastman is now blaming the press for the furor over the comments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTNA.
