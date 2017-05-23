Records: 5 Alaska children died in gu...

Records: 5 Alaska children died in gun mishaps since 2014

Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Five children younger than 12 died in Alaska between 2014 and 2016 after accidentally shooting themselves or being shot by another child, according to an analysis by The Associated Press and the USA TODAY Network.

Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Chicago, IL

