Quake on Canada-Alaska border jolts faraway lawmakers awake
A magnitude-6.2 earthquake near the Canada-Alaska border jarred people awake, including lawmakers in the state capital, and set off a series of aftershocks, including a magnitude-6.3, officials said. The initial quake roused state Rep. Charisse Millett from her sleep in Juneau, 134 miles from the epicenter in British Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Sun
|Linda
|1
|Kentucky
|Sun
|KY man
|1
|Last Blockbuster stores stay open in Alaska
|Apr 27
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|3
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 25
|lparisss
|59
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|Apr 18
|Envelope of Cash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC