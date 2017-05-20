Preservation of Alaska frozen treasures in Scotland near end
A huge collection of artefacts frozen in time which offer a unique insight into the indigenous people of Alaska are going home this summer after a seven-year project by a university in Scotland to save them. Since the discovery seven years ago, archaeologists from the University of Aberdeen painstakingly recovered everyday objects that indigenous Yupik people used to survive and to celebrate life.
