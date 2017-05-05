Pilot's body recovered from mountain crash site in Southwest Alaska
A Grant Aviation Cessna 208B Caravan crashed south of Chignik Lake Monday, May 1, 2016, killing 54-year-old pilot Gabriele Cianetti. A team revisiting the site of a Grant Aviation plane crash Monday near Chignik Lake recovered the body of the pilot and sole occupant on Thursday.
