Personal income dips in Alaska after decade of solid growth
Income in Alaska dipped in 2016 after a decade of growth, a drop driven by the one-two punch of job losses and Gov. Bill Walker's veto that slashed the Permanent Fund dividend to fight the state's giant deficits. Alaska remains among the top states for per capita income but its national standing slipped to eighth from fifth.
