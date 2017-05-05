Pebble opponent says mine developer can't buy her support

The former head of an anti-Pebble group who lost her job after agreeing to serve on an advisory panel for the gold and copper project said she won't accept the company's $30,000 offer and will continue speaking out against the project. Kimberly Williams, executive director of Nunamta Aulukestai until Monday , also said on Friday that the smaller-mine scenario The Pebble Partnership now plans will not work.

