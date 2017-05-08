Northern Opportunity a " Alaska's Economic Strategy
Alaska is in a recessionagain. There's a lot of hand wringing about the state's fiscal future but beyond simply bridging the current funding gap, what can and should a diversified economy look like? A new 5-year economic strategy developed with state and private sector business leaders focuses on addressing Alaska economic future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
