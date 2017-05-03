Northern Edge exercise takes to Alaska skies, seas

LEFT: An F-35 blasts off from the runway at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage on May 2. It's the debut of the aircraft in Alaska during the Northern Edge exercise. The state will receive two squadrons of the fifth-generation aircraft to be based at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, with the first to arrive in spring 2020.

