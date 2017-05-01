New federal spending bill would defuse Southeast Alaska logging controversy
The new federal spending bill that emerged from U.S. Congress early Monday would defuse a dispute over potential logging near the Southeast Alaska towns of Ketchikan and Petersburg. - incorporates Senate Bill 131 , a separate bill from Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski that would trade land between the U.S. Forest Service and the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority.
