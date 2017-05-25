Native Alaskans who protected Alaska in WWII to be honored
The military on Friday will honor more than a dozen deceased members of a largely Native Alaskan citizen militia who protected the U.S. territory from the threat of Japanese invasion during World War II, bringing closure to their families for a service that went unpaid and unrecognized for decades. Gov. Bill Walker and state veterans affairs officials will present Army discharge papers to the relatives of the 16 members of the Alaska Territorial Guard at the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Thu
|berettabone
|71
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|May 19
|James
|13
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Billy Brown
|64
|Reality Check: Noah Brown goes a'courtin on 'Al... (Jul '15)
|May 18
|Mayor Paxton
|2
|Here is California
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|First kelp harvest made from Ketchikan area site
|Apr 30
|Linda
|1
|Kentucky
|Apr 30
|KY man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC