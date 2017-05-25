Native Alaskans who protected Alaska ...

Native Alaskans who protected Alaska in WWII to be honored

Read more: Stars and Stripes

The military on Friday will honor more than a dozen deceased members of a largely Native Alaskan citizen militia who protected the U.S. territory from the threat of Japanese invasion during World War II, bringing closure to their families for a service that went unpaid and unrecognized for decades. Gov. Bill Walker and state veterans affairs officials will present Army discharge papers to the relatives of the 16 members of the Alaska Territorial Guard at the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Chicago, IL

